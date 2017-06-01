11 Times Solange Knowles Inspired Us with Monochromatic Looks

Solange Knowles is a renaissance woman of our generation—she's an actor, singer, activist, and style icon in her own right. We've been following her risk taking fashion for years and with her chart topping album A Seat at the Table, we've been seeing more of the beautiful songbird (and we have absolutely no complaints!)

Stepping away from muted ensembles (especially in large cities, think: New York, Chicago, Boston, etc...) can be a bit of a task for some. But with warmer weather upon us, it's the perfect time to try a bright hue that still has the sophistication we've come to expect in all black. Enter Ms. Knowles, she has mastered the art of perfectly dressing in chic monochromatic looks.

Citrine is more approachable in sleek separates, lime is modern with structure, plum looks polished with mixed textures, and burnt orange can be a staple when paired with muted accessories.

Start with the ginger orange look from Acne Studios, above, then scroll down to see 10 other monochromatic looks from a modern day style goddess and get ideas of how color can work beautifully in almost every hue.