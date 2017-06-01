11 Times Solange Knowles Inspired Us with Monochromatic Looks

Donato Sardella/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Jun 01, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Solange Knowles is a renaissance woman of our generation—she's an actor, singer, activist, and style icon in her own right. We've been following her risk taking fashion for years and with her chart topping album A Seat at the Table, we've been seeing more of the beautiful songbird (and we have absolutely no complaints!)

VIDEO: Solange Beauty Moments You Need to See

 

Stepping away from muted ensembles (especially in large cities, think: New York, Chicago, Boston, etc...) can be a bit of a task for some. But with warmer weather upon us, it's the perfect time to try a bright hue that still has the sophistication we've come to expect in all black. Enter Ms. Knowles, she has mastered the art of perfectly dressing in chic monochromatic looks.

Citrine is more approachable in sleek separates, lime is modern with structure, plum looks polished with mixed textures, and burnt orange can be a staple when paired with muted accessories.

Start with the ginger orange look from Acne Studios, above, then scroll down to see 10 other monochromatic looks from a modern day style goddess and get ideas of how color can work beautifully in almost every hue.

1 of 10 Craig Barritt/Getty

Pear Green

in Rosie Assoulin

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Michael Tullberg/Getty

Scarlett Red

in Gareth Pugh and Sportmax

SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Stone Gray

in Sophia Webster heels

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Bryan Bedder/Getty

Blush Pink

in C/Meo Collective

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Mireya Acierto/Getty

Burnt Orange

in Eckhaus Latta

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Josh Brasted/Getty

Salmon Peach

in Pleated Ensemble

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Chalk White

in 3.1 Phillip Lim

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lemon Yellow

in Christian Siriano

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Tomato Red

in Prabal Gurung

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Noam Galai/Getty

Plum Purple

in Tibi

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!