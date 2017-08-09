The One Shoe Trend That Will Win You All The Compliments This Fall

It's definitely not too early to start thinking about the key players to add to your fall wardrobe. Of course, you're going to need a few pairs of boots to keep your toes warm throughout the season. But there's one style that's guaranteed to impress all of your friends, and that's the sock boot.

Several celebrities have been wearing them for a couple of seasons now, and they love the ankle-hugging shoes so much that they have even made them work with some of their summer outfits, too. Beyoncé has paired her Vetements sock boots with cut-off shorts while attending a NBA game. And Kendall Jenner styled her white Stuart Weitzman clinger boots with a mini dress during Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

We can see why so many style stars are in love with the stretchy boots. The fitted fabrics are designed to hug your ankles, which creates a slimming effect. And several styles are made with chunky heels, making them a lot easier to walk in compared to traditional stilettos.

Below, we've gathered a couple of the best sock boots around, so that you can strut in style this fall.