Snow Suits To Make You The Ultimate Snow Bunny

It’s December and that means time to get in full-on snow bunny mode. We found the ultimate snow suit pairings that are guaranteed to make you best dressed on the slopes. Whether you're heading to the Swiss Alps in a mismatched metallic Fendi duo, getting sporty in Vail with a Fusalp onesie, or making a statement on the slopes in Canada—we have the snow suits for you!

Shop our favorite snow outfit combinations for your winter getaways.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Perfect Moment Red Ski Jacket and Pants

Own the mountain in the racing stripes of Perfect Moment.

Shop the look: Perfect Moment jacket, $600; perfectmoment.com. Perfect Moment pants, $400; mytheresa.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

Fendi Metallic Snow Set

Fendi’s pastel metallics will have you ruling the slopes.

Shop the look: Fendi pastel metallic jacket, $2,600; net-a-porter.com. Fendi pastel metallic pants, $1,150; net-a-porter.com.

 

3 of 7 Courtesy

Fuslap Ski Jumpsuit

Want to make getting ready for the slopes one step shorter? Invest in a sleek jumpsuit.

Fuslap Umma high-neck jumpsuit$999; matchesfashion.com

4 of 7 Courtesy

The North Face Tonal Ski Duo

You will be a vision in white with this North Face sporty pairing.

Shop the look: The North Face ski jacket, $699; thenorthface.com. The North Face pants, $140; thenorthface.com

5 of 7 Courtesy

Under Armour Lindsey Vonn Collection Jacket and Pants

Add your own personal flare to your snow look with a chic collar and unique silhouette. 

Shop the look: Under Amour Lindsey Vonn jacket, $500; underarmour.com. Under Armour snow pants, $160; underarmour.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

Obermeyer Pastel Snow Suit

Keep the silhouettes classic but have some fun with color this season.

Shop the look: Obermeyer pastel ski coat, $450; obermeyer.com. Obermeyer snow pants, $199; obermeyer.com

7 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop Sno Ski Set 

Your fellow snow bunnies will always be able to spot you in this bright pink combo.

Shop the look: Topshop Sno jacket, $190; net-a-porter.com. Topshop Sno pants, $250; net-a-porter.com

