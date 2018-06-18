Shop The Next Big Instagrammable Swimsuit Style

If you’re like us, you are already obsessed with one of the summer's biggest trends, smocking. (Yes, that cute embroidery detail has a name!) You already scooped up a smocked dress earlier this season, and now you’ve got big vacation plans and are looking for that special swimsuit. Lucky for us, swimwear designers have also embraced the trend, infusing this classic ready-to-wear technique into their seasonal collections as well. Whether you want to show some skin in an itsy bitsy bikini or are looking for something with a little more coverage like a classic halter one-piece, there is something for everyone. Our advice? Jump on the trend now! With so many flattering fits, these styles are going to go fast.

