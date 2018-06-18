Shop The Next Big Instagrammable Swimsuit Style

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Jun 18, 2018

If you’re like us, you are already obsessed with one of the summer's biggest trends, smocking. (Yes, that cute embroidery detail has a name!) You already scooped up a smocked dress earlier this season, and now you’ve got big vacation plans and are looking for that special swimsuit. Lucky for us, swimwear designers have also embraced the trend, infusing this classic ready-to-wear technique into their seasonal collections as well. Whether you want to show some skin in an itsy bitsy bikini or are looking for something with a little more coverage like a classic halter one-piece, there is something for everyone. Our advice? Jump on the trend now! With so many flattering fits, these styles are going to go fast. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Off-The-Shoulder Gingham Bikini

Caroline Constas $315 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Convertible Strapless One-Piece

J. Crew $115 (originally $128) SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Square Neck Bikini

Shop It: Kisuii top, $130; intermixonline.com. Kisuii bottom, $90; intermixonline.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Plunging Neckline One-Piece

Isabella Rose $160 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Tropical Print Off-the-Shoulder Bikini

Shop It: Pilyq top, $84; nordstrom.com. Pilyq bottom, $68; nordstrom.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Halter One-Piece

Heidi Klein $254 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Tie-Dye Bikini

Ganni $170 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

LBD One-Piece

Tory Burch $258 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Frill Bikini

Shop It: Ted Baker top, $109; tedbaker.com. Ted Baker bottom, $79; tedbaker.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Rainbow Stripe Bikini

Shop It: Diane Von Furstenberg top, $150; modaoperandi.com. Diane Von Furstenberg bottom, $130; modaoperandi.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Stretch Crepe Bikini

Lisa Marie Fernandez $445 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Strapless Convertible Bikini

Shop It: Aerie top, $27 (originally $35); ae.com. Aerie bottom, $23 (originally $30); ae.com

