Slimming Swimsuits

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 12:35 pm
Minimize Your Rear
pinterest
Minimize Your Rear
Not so crazy about your womanly hips? Think retro with a stomach-flattening high-waisted bottom in an eye-tricking chain print.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, Ave, $176; at anthropologie.com.
Courtesy of Anthropologie
Make Your Hips Disappear
pinterest
Make Your Hips Disappear
This colorblock design does it all: the eye-popping top shows off your bustline and whittles the waist with an obi-like band, all while contrasting with a plain black bottom in slenderizing high-density spandex.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Maillot, $144; at saksfifthavenue.com.
Courtesy of Saks
Whittle Your Waist
pinterest
Whittle Your Waist
Here's an old-fashioned (and entirely seductive) approach: lace-up the back of this corseted one-piece to sculpt your midsection down to Scarlett O'Hara size.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Corset Suit, $230; at net-a-porter.com.
Courtesy of Net-a-porter
Hide Your Belly
pinterest
Hide Your Belly
Skip the crunches and reach for this on-trend tiered tankini. Not only will the loose layers cover not-so-rock-hard abs, the mini floral print will camouflage any extra lumps and bumps.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $288; at nordstrom.com.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Camouflage Your Mid-Section
pinterest
Camouflage Your Mid-Section
Chevron stripes give the illusion of a teensy waistline-and have a similar effect on the rear view.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Maillot, $100; at anthropologie.com.
Courtesy of Anthropologie
Cover Your Thighs
pinterest
Cover Your Thighs
This is not your grandma's skirt suit! A mini-sarong reveals a narrow waist while keeping your rear under wraps.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Skirted Two-Piece, $148; at nordstrom.com.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Slenderize All Over
pinterest
Slenderize All Over
Technology meets fashion with this ruffled bandeau suit. A mesh compression liner will sculpt your waist and rear while the velvet tiers add volume to your bustline.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Tank Suit, $178; at saksfifthavenue.com.
Courtesy of Saks
Trim Your Middle
pinterest
Trim Your Middle
You'll feel like a '40s glamour girl in this sexy shirred one piece. Heavy-duty spandex and a ruched top layer will create an hourglass effect.

BUY ONLINE NOW
One-Piece, $142; at nordstrom.com.
Courtesy of Nordstrom
Support Your Curves
pinterest
Support Your Curves
A halter neckline will bring your girls front and center while gathers along the torso minimize your mid-section.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Halter One-Piece, $40; at target.com.
Courtesy of Target
Conceal a Tummy
pinterest
Conceal a Tummy
What did we do before tankinis? This loose-fitting top glides over a softer stomach while the low-dipping halter neckline draws eyes upwards.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Tankini, $79; at canvas.landsend.com.
Courtesy of Lands End
1 of 11

Advertisement
1 of 10 Courtesy of Anthropologie

Minimize Your Rear

Not so crazy about your womanly hips? Think retro with a stomach-flattening high-waisted bottom in an eye-tricking chain print.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, Ave, $176; at anthropologie.com.
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy of Saks

Make Your Hips Disappear

This colorblock design does it all: the eye-popping top shows off your bustline and whittles the waist with an obi-like band, all while contrasting with a plain black bottom in slenderizing high-density spandex.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Maillot, $144; at saksfifthavenue.com.
3 of 10 Courtesy of Net-a-porter

Whittle Your Waist

Here's an old-fashioned (and entirely seductive) approach: lace-up the back of this corseted one-piece to sculpt your midsection down to Scarlett O'Hara size.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Corset Suit, $230; at net-a-porter.com.
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy of Nordstrom

Hide Your Belly

Skip the crunches and reach for this on-trend tiered tankini. Not only will the loose layers cover not-so-rock-hard abs, the mini floral print will camouflage any extra lumps and bumps.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $288; at nordstrom.com.
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy of Anthropologie

Camouflage Your Mid-Section

Chevron stripes give the illusion of a teensy waistline-and have a similar effect on the rear view.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Maillot, $100; at anthropologie.com.
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy of Nordstrom

Cover Your Thighs

This is not your grandma's skirt suit! A mini-sarong reveals a narrow waist while keeping your rear under wraps.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Skirted Two-Piece, $148; at nordstrom.com.
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy of Saks

Slenderize All Over

Technology meets fashion with this ruffled bandeau suit. A mesh compression liner will sculpt your waist and rear while the velvet tiers add volume to your bustline.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Tank Suit, $178; at saksfifthavenue.com.
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy of Nordstrom

Trim Your Middle

You'll feel like a '40s glamour girl in this sexy shirred one piece. Heavy-duty spandex and a ruched top layer will create an hourglass effect.

BUY ONLINE NOW
One-Piece, $142; at nordstrom.com.
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy of Target

Support Your Curves

A halter neckline will bring your girls front and center while gathers along the torso minimize your mid-section.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Halter One-Piece, $40; at target.com.
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy of Lands End

Conceal a Tummy

What did we do before tankinis? This loose-fitting top glides over a softer stomach while the low-dipping halter neckline draws eyes upwards.

BUY ONLINE NOW
Tankini, $79; at canvas.landsend.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!