Six Easy Pieces For a Figure-Flattering Wardrobe

1 of 6 PIXX/Flynetpictures.com, Donato Sardella/WireImage, PA Photos /Landov

Printed Maxi Skirt

Get a long, lean silhouette in an instant with a floor-dusting skirt. For the maximum leg-lengthening effect, choose a narrow number with horizontal tiers or ruffles-see how 5'4" Olivia Palermo looks as willowy as 5'8" Malin Akerman?



Left to right: Jessica Alba in Gerard Darel, Akerman in Ralph Lauren Collection and Palermo in Topshop