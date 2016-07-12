Sincerely Jules on the 5 Pieces You MUST Be Wearing This Summer

As any fashion girl knows, summer means wandering new city streets, spending days lounging by the pool, mastering the art of glow-y skin, and turning over your closet (a.k.a shopping till you drop). If you ask us, there is no better time for style splurging than those three glorious months of light fabrics, washed-out denim, and colors galore. Whether you’re heading abroad for a European getaway, or putting on your out-of-office for a city staycation, laidback, yet totally cool, summer style is always the goal. We’re teaming up with Gap and taking a cue from blogger Sincerely Jules’ style playbook to decode the 5 summer staples to rock no matter your destination. #liveinsummer

Sincerely Jules

ROUND-FRAME SUNNIES

Days of endless sunshine undoubtedly call for a pair of stunner shades. This summer, opt for a round frame instead of a wayfarer or cat-eye shape for a vintage, yet more relaxed, feel. For a pop of color, rock a mirrored lens in a bright hue and look for tortoiseshell hardware.

Sincerely Jules

WHITE CROPPED DENIM

White denim is the perfect alternative to your go-to blue denim and pairs beautifully with almost any other color or print. A slim silhouette that is either cropped or cuffed can be dressed down with espadrilles or sneaks and styled with an embellished belt for a bit more edge.

Sincerely Jules

THE LINEN HALTER

Shoulders are all the rage this summer, and this 90’s style is making a serious sartorial comeback. A light fabric like linen and a bold pattern like these pastel stripes are off-duty perfection.

Sincerely Jules

THE STRAW BAG

Put away your leather tote during the summer months and pick up a carry-all in a lighter material that won’t attract as much heat. A cute and kitschy straw tote with brown straps is extremely versatile and can take you from brunch to the beach in seconds.

Sincerely Jules

THE STRIPED MAXI DRESS

The maxi dress has been a summer staple for years, but this striped and slightly-shorter version is it’s cooler younger sister and we’re in love. Layer with a long duster and accessorize with a silk scarf tied around your neck for that all-American, yet slightly French, flair.