whitelogo
whitelogo
Simply Vera Vera Wang
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
Clothing
Simply Vera Vera Wang
InStyle.com
Mar 08, 2012 @ 11:37 am
Floral Inspired
A belted, floral print dress with delicate pleating is a chic and feminine option for spring.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Classically Chic
For an on-trend look, pair a classic ankle pant with a graphic print top and wedges.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Boldly Balanced
Experiment with bold prints and hues to infuse chic spring style into any wardrobe.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Statement Accessories
For effortless spring style, use bold jewelry to update your neutral top.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Perfect Complement
A lightweight cardigan in a soft pastel is the perfect complement to your daytime style.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Infuse Color
Prints are a great way to infuse color into a casual, everyday look.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
1
of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6
Floral Inspired
A belted, floral print dress with delicate pleating is a chic and feminine option for spring.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Advertisement
2 of 6
Classically Chic
For an on-trend look, pair a classic ankle pant with a graphic print top and wedges.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
3 of 6
Boldly Balanced
Experiment with bold prints and hues to infuse chic spring style into any wardrobe.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Advertisement
4 of 6
Statement Accessories
For effortless spring style, use bold jewelry to update your neutral top.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Advertisement
5 of 6
Perfect Complement
A lightweight cardigan in a soft pastel is the perfect complement to your daytime style.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
Advertisement
6 of 6
Infuse Color
Prints are a great way to infuse color into a casual, everyday look.
Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.
Shop Now
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!