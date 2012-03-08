Simply Vera Vera Wang

Mar 08, 2012 @ 11:37 am
Floral Inspired
Floral Inspired
A belted, floral print dress with delicate pleating is a chic and feminine option for spring.

Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.

Classically Chic
Classically Chic
For an on-trend look, pair a classic ankle pant with a graphic print top and wedges.

Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.

Boldly Balanced
Boldly Balanced
Experiment with bold prints and hues to infuse chic spring style into any wardrobe.

Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.

Statement Accessories
Statement Accessories
For effortless spring style, use bold jewelry to update your neutral top.

Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.

Perfect Complement
Perfect Complement
A lightweight cardigan in a soft pastel is the perfect complement to your daytime style.

Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.

Infuse Color
Infuse Color
Prints are a great way to infuse color into a casual, everyday look.

Simply Vera Vera Wang, available only at Kohl's.

