The Simply Vera Vera Wang Collection Has Party Dresses for Under $50

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Nov 13, 2017 @ 4:15 pm

There's so much to celebrate this season. We've got Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve right around the corner. And we can't forget about Simply Vera Vera Wang's 10th anniversary. If you're obsessed with fashion like we are, you already know that for the past decade, Simply Vera Vera Wang has been blessing us with runway-worthy designs that only look expensive.

To celebrate the big milestone, Simply Vera Vera Wang has dropped a special capsule collection just in time for the holidays. So you'll be able to rack up on everything you need to win best dressed at all of those parties you're going to without swiping your credit card. They've got chic dresses for less than $50. And a host of fancy handbags, jewels, and shoes that are just as affordable.

Find out exactly which pieces InStyle editors are currently obsessing over in the roundup below.

1 of 5 Courtesy

Floral Flap Clutch

Grab a dainty bag to keep your phone and keys safe.

$35 (Originally $59)
2 of 5 Courtesy

Embellished Tank Dress

Make sure you have a party dress that can also pair well with a blazer for work.

$39 (Originally $78)
3 of 5 Courtesy

Budapest Women's High Heel Sandals

Slip on a chunky pair of heels for added comfort and extra style.

$42 (Originally $70)
4 of 5 Courtesy

Embellished Statement Sweatshirt

Forget the ugly Christmas sweater. This year, It's all about the chic pullover.

$34 (Originally $68)
5 of 5 Courtesy

Ribbed Sweater Skirt

And stay cozy in a skirt that's just as soft as your favorite scarf.

$24 (Originally $48)

