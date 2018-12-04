Blake Lively’s ’90s-Inspired Dress Will Be the Biggest Trend This Holiday Season

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

I know December just started, but silver slip dresses, especially the chainmail designs, are already taking over the holiday season. Just look at Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian's recent outfits. Over the weekend, the two style stars stepped out wearing the metallic, slinky dress style to Versace's pre-fall runway show in New York. Both ladies, of course, have very different styles and put their own twist on the slinky dress, proving that it's versatile enough for almost anyone.

Lively went with an asymmetric, longer design from Versace's 1999 summer collection. The halter dress is much more covered up in the front, but it still has that slinky silhouette and backless finish that's trending this year.

Kardashian spiced up the look and channeled Paris Hilton with a shorter hemline and a cleavage-baring draped neckline. And if that's not enough skin for you, Bella Hadid raised the stakes a few weeks ago with a completely see-through silver slip dress.

Image zoom Getty Images

If you're ready to channel Blake Lively, shake things up like Kim Kardashian, or go full Bella Hadid this holiday season, we've rounded up the best silver slip dresses for you to shop below.

