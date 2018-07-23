Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A classic silk skirt need not be reserved solely for "slip" purposes. While, yes, it's a garment that does prove to be quite useful underneath sheer pieces, if worn in the right color it can stand as an outfit-maker all on its own.

The silk slip skirt is arguably one of the best summer staples because of its lightweight, elevated look. It feels as if you're wearing nothing, but looks like you're going to the opening of a ballet post-work. And this season, we've seen designers play with bold colors and bright prints (thank you, Ganni!).

So stop spending an hour getting ready for work in the morning. Get a great white tee and a casual, yet fanciful, silk slip skirt and call it a day.

