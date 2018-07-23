Silk Slip Skirts That Will Cut Your Getting-Ready Time

Courtesy
Alexis Parente
Jul 23, 2018 @ 2:30 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A classic silk skirt need not be reserved solely for "slip" purposes. While, yes, it's a garment that does prove to be quite useful underneath sheer pieces, if worn in the right color it can stand as an outfit-maker all on its own.

The silk slip skirt is arguably one of the best summer staples because of its lightweight, elevated look. It feels as if you're wearing nothing, but looks like you're going to the opening of a ballet post-work. And this season, we've seen designers play with bold colors and bright prints (thank you, Ganni!).

So stop spending an hour getting ready for work in the morning. Get a great white tee and a casual, yet fanciful, silk slip skirt and call it a day.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Raey Hi Low Silk Skirt

$245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Theory Silk Column Skirt

$365 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Topshop Wrap Silk Skirt

$140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Vince Silk Wrap Skirt

$300 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

J.Crew Pleated Silk Skirt

$100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

H&M Silk Midi Skirt

$50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Ganni Printed Silk Skirt

$190 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!