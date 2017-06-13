If Shorts Aren't Your Thing, You Need to Stock Up on This Breezy Trend

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Jun 13, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

As the weather continues to heat up, hemlines continue to rise. But mini dresses and tiny shorts aren't the only way to keep cool. There's actually a modest trend that's just as breezy. You may have seen celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner rocking side-slit pants. Sometimes the cuts are in the front, and sometimes the openings are where you'd find the side seems. Either way, the comfortable trousers allow air to flow freely, while keeping the majority of your thighs covered up.

And the best part about the airy pants: There's a pair for every occasion, from lightweight styles made for relaxing around the pool to structured slacks that can take you from the office to cocktails. The outfit combinations are also endless. Wide-leg slacks with slits look amazingly chic with a pair of white sneakers and a T-shirt. You could even find a pair of side-slit pants to match your swimsuit for an effortless post-beach look.

VIDEO: 3 Ways t Wear Black Trousers

If you're in need of more inspiration, check out our favorite side-slit pants below.

1 of 9 Courtesy

RIDE TROUSER

Kitx $661 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Vera Floral Print Side Slit Pants

YFB On the Road $59 (Originally $78) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Side Split Palazzo Trousers

Topshop $85 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Side Slit Wide Leg Pants

Trouve $79 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Slit Silk High Waisted Pants

Cushnie et Ochs $995 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Wide Leg Slit Pants 

Jonathan Simkhai $495 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Stretch-knit wide-leg pants

Balmain $1,305 (Originally $2,610) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Slit Detail Pants

Mimi Chica $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Palazzo Pants with Front Slits

7 for All Mankind $229 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!