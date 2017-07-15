Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to Debut Swimwear and Apparel at Miami Swim Week

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is taking on (or should we say taking over) Miami Swim Week with SWIMMIAMI —and we cannot wait! Miami Swim Week is the swimwear industry’s annual showcase made up of runway shows and presentations with SWIMMIAMI by the top brands on the market.

#SISwim is headed to Miami! 😎Click the link in our bio to learn more about our Miami Swim Week fashion show! 👙(📷: @taylorbphoto) A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

This year, Sports Illustrated Swimwear will put on a series of runway shows and events with SWIMMIAMI. But the runway show we are most eager to see will take place on July 20th. At the show, Sports Illustrated will feature the final 15 contestants from SI’s first ever open casting call competition.

The fifteen models were selected from among thousands of international contestants at the open casting call. Below are the lucky few that get to join the #SISwimSearch family at this season's Miami Swim Week.

Remember these names: Allie Ayers, Camille Kostek, Dessie Mitcheson, Haley Kalil, Iyonna Fairbanks, Kate De Paz, Kayla Fitzgerald, Keyeriah Miles, Michelle Vidal, Olivia Jordan, Sarina Nowak, Shelby Mclean, Stefanie Rachel, Steph Snyder and Tabria Majors. One of these ladies could be the next Kate Upton or Chrissy Teigen!

👯 @dessiemitcheson and @kaylafitz3 are too cute for words! A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on May 19, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Later on in the weekend, SI will put on another runway show with SWIMMIAMI where these models will sport the brand new line of Sports Illustrated Swim and Active Apparel. This collection was created for every type of woman, no matter her size or style.

We cannot wait to meet these SI girls and see them rocking the Sports Illustrated Swim and Active Apparel!