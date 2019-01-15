These Wrinkle-Free, Plus-Size Bridesmaid Dresses Are Actually Really Cute

Image zoom Courtesy

You're engaged. In the rush of planning your wedding, don't forget about the happiness of your bridesmaids. They're already taking time out of their days to go cake tasting and venue picking with you. So don't saddle them with horrible bridesmaid dresses. Of course, that's easier said than done. It's not just about acknowledging everyone's personal style; finding dresses that'll flatter every shape and size can seem impossible. But one brand is making things easier.

On January 15, Show Me Your Mumu added three sizes to its popular collection of bridesmaid dresses: 1x, 2x, 3x. Some of the designs can be further customized for the perfect fit, thanks to elastic waistbands and adjustable straps. As a bonus, Show Me Your Mumu also created some of the bridesmaids dresses with wrinkle-proof fabrics.

If you're looking for matching pajamas for the bachelorette party, the brand just dropped a few cute sets for only $88 in the new plus-size collection. The extended sizes are up for grabs at one of our favorite department stores, Nordstrom, making shipping and returns super easy.

Related: 11 Beautiful Wedding Gowns for Curvy Figures

Check out the entire line on Show Me Your Mumu's website and on Nordstrom.