I Promise, This Small Switch Makes Simple Outfits Infinitely Cuter
From swimsuits to dresses, I can't get enough of this detail.
I'll be the first to admit that, aside from some T-shirts and bike shorts, most of the clothes I bought in 2020 now sit in my closet unused. Staying home during the pandemic has truly convinced me that comfort comes first, and when I do venture outside, I end up wearing the same old outfits: long blanket dresses or a tank top and shorts, complete with a pair of Birkenstocks.
Still, there's one small switch I've made recently that has allowed me to find the happy medium, achieving no-fuss and fashion-forward all at the same time. Shoulder tie straps — or TinyTies, as I like to call them — have added a little something extra to even my most basic looks. Choosing items with this small detail makes me feel like I've put in a little more effort, even if it's still a throw-on-and-go (or lounge around) dress, top, or swimsuit.
Plenty of bloggers have made a case for TinyTies, too, proving they look great on everyone, work for any occasion, and can be worn in any type of weather. Get a dose of outfit inspiration, ahead, before shopping the trend for yourself.
On a Dress
In my opinion, no summer wardrobe is complete without a decent selection of maxi and mini dresses. While patterns and colors always amp up these easy pieces, TinyTies have the same eye-catching effect.
On a Shirt
There's a time and place for closet staples, but for those who want a 'wow' moment, this detail will surely do the trick.
The Super Strappy Kind
The width and length of these shoulder ties vary: some are more bow-like, while others are thin and strappy. The latter gives a plain mini dress a sexy, '90s vibe.
The Bow Detail
While not exactly a TinyTie, these ribbons are the same idea. The addition gives puff-sleeve designs with a sweet, cottagecore twist.
On a Bathing Suit
Not only will they make your one-piece or bikini feel more whimsical, a tighter knot has a cleavage-boosting effect.
For a Special Occasion
Sure, there aren't a ton of formal events happening right now, but a sleek black dress with shoulder ties feels somewhat fancy, especially if paired with stilettos.
Layered in Cooler Weather
Once summer is over, there's no need to pack these dresses and shirts away. When things cool down, simply layer them over button-downs and turtlenecks.
