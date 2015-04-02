Shoulder-Baring Tops

InStyle.com
Apr 02, 2015 @ 12:17 pm
Cameron Diaz
pinterest
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz in K.A.7 by Katayone Adeli
Ramey
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
pinterest
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler in Diane von Furstenberg
Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic
Christina Milian
pinterest
Christina Milian
Christina Milian in Diane von Furstenberg
John Sciulli/WireImage
Rebecca Gayheart
pinterest
Rebecca Gayheart
Rebecca Gayheart
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
1 of 5

Advertisement
1 of 4 Ramey

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz in K.A.7 by Katayone Adeli
Advertisement
2 of 4 Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler in Diane von Furstenberg
3 of 4 John Sciulli/WireImage

Christina Milian

Christina Milian in Diane von Furstenberg
Advertisement
4 of 4 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Rebecca Gayheart

Rebecca Gayheart

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!