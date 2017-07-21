8 Perfect Denim Pieces to Live in This Summer

Denim is an all-American classic, and chances are slim that it will ever go out of style. How could it, when the textile is constantly evolving with fresh treatments?

This summer, kick your cool-girl style into overdrive with everything from a tough-yet-sweet boyfriend vest to a bohemian-style lace-up romper. The eight pieces below have a special—but not too fussy—feeling.

Pair any of these easy styles with a crisp white t-shirt and streamlined sneakers, and you'll have mastered that perfectly stylish, totally laid-back vibe. 

Scroll down to see our favorite denim picks for summer.

The Tomboy Vest

The Initial Net Jacket

The Lace-Up Romper

The Embroidered Hem Jean

The Embroidered Shirt

The Distressed Patchwork Jean

The Denim Cut Offs

The Raw Edge Skirt

The Raw Edge Skirt

