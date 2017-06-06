Every Off-the-Shoulder Top You Need This Season

As legendary designer Donna Karan once said, the shoulders are the sexiest part of a woman's body. And this season nearly every top on the market has some sort of off-the-shoulder element.  Besides being totally cute, another bonus is that this style is flattering on nearly all women.

Whether you prefer flowy bohemian influenced styles or va-va-voom bodycon looks, there's an off-the-shoulder selection that's perfect for you. Ahead, we've gathered just about every iteration that the summer has to offer: flaunt your arms, play down a large bust, nip in the waist ... whatever you're style goal may be, we've got you covered!

Start with the sweet overlay version, above, from Rachel Roy ($67, originally $89), then scroll down to shop 15 other styles that are vying for a coveted spot in your closet.

 

1 of 15 Courtesy

PEACH TOP WITH ELASTIC BOTTOM

available at modaxpressonline.com $15 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Stripe off-shoulder top

available at gap.com $38 (originally $55) SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Tan Off Shoulder Cross Bust Bodysuit

available at houseofcb.com $105 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Off-The-Shoulder Cotton Dobby Top

available at whbm.com $60 (originally $110) SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

Flirt and Foremost Long Sleeve Top

available at modcloth.com $50 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Tie Sleeve Structured Bardot Top

available at topshop.com $60 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Elizabeth Off The Shoulder

available at bishopandyoung.com $70 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Carmen Printed Ruffle Top

Caroline Constas available at modaoperandi.com $307 (originally $520) SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

The Parker Frill Shirt

available at rebeccavallance.com $286 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Abbie Stripe Wide Sleeve Off The Shoulder Top

available at boohoo.com $26 (originally $38) SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Devoted: White Striped Mesh Off Shoulder Top

available at mistressrocks.com $42 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Parker Off Shoulder Shirt

available at bobeau.com $68 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Joanna

available at saylor.nyc $231 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Off-the-shoulder striped cotton-poplin shirt

Off White available at net-a-porter.com $466 (originally $665) SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Pippa Off-the-Shoulder Top

available at storets.com $69 SHOP NOW

