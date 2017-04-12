10 Summer Must-Haves to Grab from Shopbop's Mega Sale

Alexis Bennett
Apr 12, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Get ready to give your summer look a major upgrade because shopbop.com is hosting a sale. And yes, new items are included. That means you can find a cute swimsuit for that girls' trip you've been planning, or tailored shorts to rock on sunny weekends without maxing out your credit cards. Simply enter the code "EVENT17" during checkout, and all orders under $500 will receive a cool 20 percent off. Big spenders going over $500 will enjoy 25 percent off of their purchase. Don't wait too long to take advantage of the deal. You only have from April 12 to April 14 to use the code. But our favorite styles below will help you get going.

Embroidered Lace Top

Endless Rose $109 SHOP NOW
Radura Dress

Club Monaco $229 SHOP NOW
Lisa Stripe Jeans

Iro $341 SHOP NOW
Framework Top

Cameo $150 SHOP NOW
Apiece Apart Baja Wrap Shorts

Apiece Apart $275 SHOP NOW
Get Down Top

Free People $88 SHOP NOW
Asymmetrical Romper

Diane von Furstenberg $398 SHOP NOW
Wrap Style Pencil Skirt

JOA $73 SHOP NOW
Rainbow Metallic Skirt

Cynthia Rowley $325 SHOP NOW
The Bella One Piece

Solid and Striped $158 SHOP NOW

