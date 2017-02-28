10 Items You Need for Spring from Shopbop's Marathon Sale

Courtesy
Kim Duong
Feb 28, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

BREAKING: Shopbop’s having a major five day long sale, and no, we’re not crying—you’re crying. Starting today and going until March 5th at 4 a.m. ET, wide-eyed shoppers can visit Shopbop with the code GOBIG17 and get 15% off orders of $200+, 20% off orders of $500+, or 25% off orders of $800.

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

From so-chic denim flares to flirty dresses galore, you’ll want everything this Shopbop sale has to offer. But just to get you in the mood, here are 10 spring forward must-haves we can’t believe are a part of this deal.

1 of 10 Courtesy

MAYRA FEDANE CIRCLE BAG

available at shopbop.com $1,395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

LOEFFLER RANDALL SANDALS

Loeffler Randall available at shopbop.com $350 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

CAROLINE CONSTAS DRESS

Caroline Constas available at shopbop.com $685 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

MERCEDES SALAZAR

available at shopbop.com $238 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

FLAGPOLE SWIMSUIT

Flagpole available at shopbop.com $385 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

DL1961 JEANS

available at shopbop.com $208 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

STYLEKEEPERS TOP

available at shopbop.com $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

JEFFREY CAMPBELL MULES

Jeffrey Campbell available at shopbop.com $145 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

QUAY SUNGLASSES

Quay Eyeware available at shopbop.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

ENDLESS ROSE TROUSERS

available at shopbop.com $85 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!