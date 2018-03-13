These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 pm

Since last September, we have been waiting patiently to get our hands on a few of our favorite spring runway pieces. And finally, some of those babies have arrived on Shopbop's website. But only the best of the best made it into the retailer's spring #StyleHigh campaign. These are those photogenic outfits that everyone will be instagramming as soon as the sun comes out. Think romantic dresses, dramatic blouses, statement handbags, and cool-girl jeans.

Sounds lovely, right? But it won't be if you miss out on any of the amazing pieces. Make sure you don't end up with fashion fomo and start shopping the campaign below.

VIDEO: Here's How Fashion Girls Are Wearing Their Fanny Packs

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Pretty Pastels

There's something undeniably chic about wearing soft colors from head to toe.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Hand-Held Bags

Grab hold of a stylish little bag to finish off your outfits.

SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Slingback Shoes

You'll be on the dance floor all night with these comfortable heels.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

High-Waist Trousers

Make sure your work wardrobe is filled pieces you'll actually be excited to wear.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Matchy-Matchy

There's nothing wrong with being matchy-matchy, especially when you find pieces this chic.
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Fresh Florals

Is it even spring if you don't buy a floral dress?

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Clean Denim

Upgrade your denim collection with these stylish new launches.
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

All Things Green

Tops, pants, dress ... This winning color will keep you winning all spring.
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Woven Accessories

Shoes, handbags, and hats are getting a spring makeover with raffia and esparto rope trimmings.

SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!