Surprise! This Shopbop Sale Is Offering Up to 40% Off Right Now

Alexis Bennett
May 02, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

We did not see this coming. Today must be our lucky day because Shopbop is hosting a surprise sale!

From May 2 to May 4 select designer pieces will be marked down up to 40 percent off. And because a variety of pieces are included in the special markdowns—from clothes, shoes, and bags to jewelry and sunglasses—you don't have to worry about everything selling out, if you act quickly that is. Now sounds like the time to check off everything that's on your shopping list.

We've spotted a couple of spring must-haves that we've had our eyes on too—like a bright summer maxidress and modest shorts. And we can't forget about the coolest outerwear pieces for the season—embellished moto jackets and unique bombers. Check out everything we're grabbing from this epic Shopbop sale below.

Leia Jacket

Cinq a Sept $315 (Originally $525) SHOP NOW
Rowe Stripe Shirtdress

Acler $174 (Originally $248) SHOP NOW
Giftwrap Slides

Stuart Weitzman $279 (Originally $398) SHOP NOW
Wrap Front Shorts

Derek Lam 10 Crosby $237 (Originally $395) SHOP NOW
Wyonna Shirt

Father’s Daughter $165 (Originally $235) SHOP NOW
Benedict Denim Skirt

Ganni $111 (Originally $185) SHOP NOW
Resort Maxi Dress

One by Pink Stitch $64 (Originally $92) SHOP NOW
Patchwork Skinny Jeans

Free People $69 (Originally $98) SHOP NOW
Cat-Eye Mirrored Sunglasses

Fendi $399 (Originally $570) SHOP NOW
Pyramid Cropped Perfecto Jacket

Nour Hammour $1,179 (Originally $1,474) SHOP NOW
Bottom Ruffle Pants

Romanchic $153 (Originally $218) SHOP NOW
Off-Shoulder Ruffle Dress

Somedays Lovin $83 (Originally $119) SHOP NOW

