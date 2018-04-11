Here's Where You'll Find the Biggest Spring Trends on Sale 

Tibi, Self Portrait, and Zimmermann on sale? You have our attention, Shopbop. The online retailer is hosting the event of the season sale. The discounts are so major, the e-tailer is dropping prices on both new arrivals and sale items.

So go crazy. No matter what you spend, you can take 20 percent off of your purchase. For those who feel like spoiling themselves, you can enjoy 25 percent off of purchases of $500 or more. Just remember that there are a few brand exclusions and don't forget to use the promo code "EVENT18" to see the savings while you're checking out.

If you want to catch the amazing deals, you'll need to move quickly. The promo code only works until April 14. So get to it and shop our faves below.