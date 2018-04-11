Here's Where You'll Find the Biggest Spring Trends on Sale 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Apr 11, 2018 @ 9:30 am

Tibi, Self Portrait, and Zimmermann on sale? You have our attention, Shopbop. The online retailer is hosting the event of the season sale. The discounts are so major, the e-tailer is dropping prices on both new arrivals and sale items.

So go crazy. No matter what you spend, you can take 20 percent off of your purchase. For those who feel like spoiling themselves, you can enjoy 25 percent off of purchases of $500 or more. Just remember that there are a few brand exclusions and don't forget to use the promo code "EVENT18" to see the savings while you're checking out.

VIDEO: See Lucy Hale Team Up with Shopbop

 

If you want to catch the amazing deals, you'll need to move quickly. The promo code only works until April 14. So get to it and shop our faves below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Polka Dot Maxi Dress

Endless Rose $105 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sabrinah Asymmetrical Skirt

Red Carter $155 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Trench Coat

Tibi $750 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Run Away Sunglasses

Quay Australia $55 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

  Betty Miranda Top

Eberjey $89 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Love of My Life Dress

Free People $108 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Acrylic Lilleth Clutch

Cult Gaia $328 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Kati Top

ALC $135 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Le Skinny de Jeanne Stagger Hem Jeans

Frame Denim $205 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Eve Lace Up Espadrille Sneakers

Tretorn $100 SHOP NOW

