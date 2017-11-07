Anne Hathaway's Stylist Shares Her 7 Fashion Must-Haves

Celebrity stylist Penny Lovell was born and raise in London and began her career at Burberry before moving into editorial styling. Lovell has styled some of your favorite movie stars—Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Taylor Schilling, and Ginnifer Goodwin, just to name a few. Here, she shows us her favorite picks from Shopbop.

Celebrity stylist Penny Lovell was born and raise in London and began her career at Burberry before moving into editorial styling. Lovell has styled some of your favorite movie stars—Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Taylor Schilling, and Ginnifer Goodwin, just to name a few. Here, she shows us her favorite picks from Shopbop.

My personal style is probably a mix of sporty, girly, and '90s. It evolves, but I have always loved unexpected things together and subtle details. I wear a lot of See by Chloe, and I also wear a lot of vintage and old favorites mixed in with new pieces. I try really hard to only buy things that I will wear for a long time. I love Shopbop with its great and unusual finds.

VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe