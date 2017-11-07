Anne Hathaway's Stylist Shares Her 7 Fashion Must-Haves

Celebrity stylist Penny Lovell was born and raise in London and began her career at Burberry before moving into editorial styling. Lovell has styled some of your favorite movie stars—Anne Hathaway, Rose Byrne, Taylor Schilling, and Ginnifer Goodwin, just to name a few. Here, she shows us her favorite picks from Shopbop.

Alexis Parente
Nov 06, 2017 @ 8:45 pm

My personal style is probably a mix of sporty, girly, and '90s. It evolves, but I have always loved unexpected things together and subtle details. I wear a lot of See by Chloe, and I also wear a lot of vintage and old favorites mixed in with new pieces. I try really hard to only buy things that I will wear for a long time. I love Shopbop with its great and unusual finds.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Apiece Apart Leather Pants

A perfect alternative to jeans. Perfect shape, perfect color for winter. Say no more.

$995 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Jennifer Meyer 'Love You' Necklace

"Love you," are the words I say most often to my little girl. So Jen, as usual, nails it with this everyday yet special piece.  

$675 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Swinger Bag

I’m a big fan of Marc. I love the color of this bag, not black but still able to function as a neutral. I'm not mad at the great shape either.

$425 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Novis Printed Blouse

Beautiful florals to keep summer going in winter. Great with a chunky cardigan and leather pants.

$438 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Monse Anorak Coat

I’m obsessed with anoraks and Parker’s and this seems to be the perfect version of both. I know I live in LA but it’s a part of the Brit in me I can’t kick. 

$2,790 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Hellessy Wide Sleeve Top

Can't resist a stripe shirt or a balloon sleeve. So here is a perfect version of all those things.  

$920 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Novis Pattern Skirt 

Wear this with a sweatshirt and heavy boots, throw over the anorak above. Good to go.

 

$750 SHOP NOW

