Fashion Girls Are About to Freak Out Over Shopbop's New Loyalty Program

Whenever we're in need of a new outfit, we can always count on Shopbop to make sure we look stylish. The brand is always up on the latest trends. And the online retailer is about to make shopping for cool designer pieces even easier. Starting today, you can sign up for the online store's new loyalty program, which officially kicks off October 24. It's basically the equivalent of getting VIP access to fashion heaven, and there's no need to spend any money to join.

All you have to do is register on the brand's website. You'll automatically get to enjoy perks—like early access to shop new arrivals. That means you can get ahead of the biggest runway trends before all of your friends. Oh, and there's no need to worry about your favorite items selling out because loyalty-program members also get back-in-stock alerts and early entrance to major sale events. All of that goodness is included in the entry Bronze Membership level, which is for customers who spent between $0 to $299 in the previous year before they joined the loyalty program.

And the good news doesn't stop there. You can work your way up (or as the brand says: level up) to bigger and better perks. If you spend $300 to $999 in one year, you'll become eligible for the Silver membership. Shopbop will make sure these participants really enjoy their birthday with extra discounts on the special day.

The Gold level is for loyal shoppers who drop $1,000 to $4,999 in a year. Those lucky participants get to live it up with a Mystery Money prize and access to the VIP Customer Service line. Platinum members (the big spenders who invest $5,000 or more in a year) will get to experience all of the perks, plus invitations to exclusive Shopbop events.

We're definitely heading over to Shopbop's website to sign up ASAP.