The Winter Coats Petites Always Look Amazing In

Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Feb 12, 2018 @ 1:45 pm

All we want to do is wrap ourselves in the biggest, warmest parka we can find, right now. But for women 5'3'' and under, that's almost never an option.

The heavier and bulkier the coat is, the more it will look (and feel) overwhelming on a diminutive frame. With that thought in mind, we pooled together 12 coats, grouped by four petite-friendly styles. Not only are they chic, but they are also as warm as they are flattering.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

 

Keep scrolling to see the best coats for petites.

Lands End Raincoat

Lands End Raincoat

$159
Anthropologie Anorak

Anthropologie Anorak

$168
Asos Parka

Asos Parka

$87
Everlane Puffer

Everlane Puffer

$125
Theory Coat

Theory Coat

$595
6 of 8 Courtesy

Banana Republic Trench Coat

$248
Topshop Knitted Coat

Topshop Knitted Coat

$125
Gap Trench

Gap Trench

$128

