Go Wide! 10 Breezy-Chic Ways to Wear this Season's Pants Trend

Maybe we're finally embracing freedom after all those seasons encased in skinny jeans and poured into sausage casing-like leather leggings, but we just cannot get enough of wide-leg pants. And it's not just us. The street style stars are obviously into it, and celebs love their billowy trousers, too.

Why? Well first off, the loose-fit silhouette is ideal for that five minutes of balmy spring weather and ensuing intense summer heat. Aside from offering built-in ventilation, wide-leg pants pair perfectly with silky camis, boxy midriff-baring tees and tanks, and flirty off-the-shoulder tops. Plus, there are so many sub-categories of the voluminous silhouette, from all the prints and textures to cropped culottes (great for showing off your shoes) to streamlined high-waist trousers to those flowing floor sweepers that really require multiple visits to the dry cleaner (or an UberX everywhere).

So while we wait for winter to finish out its overstayed welcome, shop these 10 wide-leg pants options, below, to get in the breezy spring spirit.

