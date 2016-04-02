Go Wide! 10 Breezy-Chic Ways to Wear this Season's Pants Trend

Getty Images (3)
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Apr 02, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

Maybe we're finally embracing freedom after all those seasons encased in skinny jeans and poured into sausage casing-like leather leggings, but we just cannot get enough of wide-leg pants. And it's not just us. The street style stars are obviously into it, and celebs love their billowy trousers, too.

Why? Well first off, the loose-fit silhouette is ideal for that five minutes of balmy spring weather and ensuing intense summer heat. Aside from offering built-in ventilation, wide-leg pants pair perfectly with silky camis, boxy midriff-baring tees and tanks, and flirty off-the-shoulder tops. Plus, there are so many sub-categories of the voluminous silhouette, from all the prints and textures to cropped culottes (great for showing off your shoes) to streamlined high-waist trousers to those flowing floor sweepers that really require multiple visits to the dry cleaner (or an UberX everywhere). 

So while we wait for winter to finish out its overstayed welcome, shop these 10 wide-leg pants options, below, to get in the breezy spring spirit.

RELATED: Trend Alert: Celebrities in Overalls

1 of 10 Courtesy

White Stripes

Mango, $70; mango.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Rosé Every Day

Paul & Joe, $375; stylebop.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Hello, Sailor

Rebecca Minkoff, $298; rebeccaminkoff.com

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Red Alert

Zara, $100; zara.com

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Super Structured

Solace London, $355; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Orange is the New Black

Zara, $70; zara.com

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Eye(let) to Eye(let)

Mango, $70; mango.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

It's the Bomb Dot(s) Com

Max Mara, $295; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Paisley + Lace

Self-Portrait, $305; stylebop.com

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Sleek Leather

Cos, $450; cosstores.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!