How to Pair Wide Belts and Blouses

Getty
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 22, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

Hide the waist no more! It's time to belt your favorite blouse and show off your shape. The FW17 runways were filled with wide belts over blouses, jackets, sweaters, and dresses. Designers such as Isabel Marant, Michael Kors and Adam Selman all showcased this growing trend at their most recent shows, and we're taking that as a major fashion hint to shop the look right now. Ahead, five wide belt and blouse combos to add to your wardrobe.

 

Video: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Brown Belt

1 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Stripes are a must. 

Shop the look: Philosophy de Lorenzo Serafini belt, $390; net-a-porter.com. H&M blouse, $20 (originally $35); hm.com

Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy (2)

A light belt with a darker shirt makes a great contrast. 

Shop the look: J. Crew shirt, $80; jcrew.com. Jil Sander wide belt, $233; farfetch.com

3 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Draw attention to the waist with a bold belt.

Shop the look: Valentino belt, $3,195; net-a-porter.com. Tommy Hilfiger shirt, $94; yoox.com.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Try a printed belt with a light colored tunic. 

Shop the look: Isabel Marant belt, $345; net-a-porter.com. Gap tunic, $60; gap.com

Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy (2)

Stay modern and sleek with a classic white shirt and black belt. 

Shop the look: Zara belt, $40; zara.com. Zara shirt, $30; zara.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!