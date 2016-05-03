Shop the Perfect White Jeans for Summer

Now that summer is literally around the corner (Memorial Day is only 28 days away), it is time to break out the seasonal staples: off-the-shoulder blouses, breezy dresses, and white jeans—we say, when things heat up, lighten up! A perfectly fitted pair of white jeans instantly freshens up any ensemble; whether you stick with a pristine palette of all white or use the piece to anchor other colors and prints, like Reese Witherspoon above.

But think beyond the skinny silhouette for flares, straight legs, and boyfriend styles. Ahead, the best 11 pairs of white jeans to shop now.