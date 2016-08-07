The 8 Prettiest Non-Padded Bras You'll Ever Wear

Caroline Vazzana
Aug 07, 2016

We are all for the bralette trend, save for its one fatal flaw: women with larger chests will have a near-impossible time finding one that fits and supports their breasts. Luckily, we’re here with good news: Pretty, non-padded bras can give you all the comfort and subtle appeal of the bralette look while keeping the girls properly supported.

It seems that lingerie leaders, like La Perla and Victoria’s Secret, are taking a cue from boutique brands, like Negative Underwear and ThirdLove, by creating practical underpinnings that balance Saturday night sex appeal with Sunday afternoon ease.

For those of us who want or need that little bit of extra support, these non-padded bras will do the trick. Rather than using mostly triangular-shaped cups and limiting S, M, L sizing, these true bra silhouettes allow you to get a more personal fit along with the flattering and pretty look of unlined lace. Shop our favorite non-padded bras, below.

Fleur du Mal

Take a risk with a rich red that will look oh-so-pretty under anything pink. 

Fleur du Mal available at orchardmile.com $64 (originally $128) SHOP NOW
ThirdLove

ThirdLove has been making waves in the lingerie world for launching an at-home try-on program and for creating the first bra with half-cup sizing. This lacy balconette might be the prettiest excuse to try it. 

ThirdLove available at thirdlove.com $40 (originally $64) SHOP NOW
Gossard

A subtle nude looks great under anything. 

Gossard available at journelle.com $55 SHOP NOW
Myla

This black and navy plunge bra has as much fashion-forward appeal as it does structure and support.

Myla available at journelle.com $140 (originally $280) SHOP NOW
La Perla

We’d let the top of this embroidered number peek out of our favorite V-neck white tee. 

La Perla available at laperla.com $274 SHOP NOW
L'Agent by Agent Provocateur

When it comes to lace color combos, it doesn’t get much better than black and nude.

L'Agent by Agent Provocateur available at journelle.com $98 SHOP NOW
Victoria's Secret

The plunging neckline on this demi bra makes it the perfect match for even the lowest cut tops in your closet.

Victoria's Secret available at victoriassecret.com $49 SHOP NOW
Negative Underwear

Designed with no underwire and cut from a soft, stretchy and nearly sheer mesh material, this Negative Underwear bra is both super comfy and super sexy.

Negative Underwear available at negativeunderwear.com $55 SHOP NOW

