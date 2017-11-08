Underwear Gift Sets Are the Ultimate Stocking Stuffers 

We are always in the market for new underwear, but it always feels like the most uncomfortable gift to give and receive during the holidays. Thankfully, our favorite lingerie brands have solved this conundrum by making these everyday essentials the most giftable pieces of clothing this season.

With the clever packaging (like Hanky Panky's thong roses) and perfect sets (like Stella McCartney's days of the week) no one will be embarrassed to open up these gifts. Add these panty sets to your Christmas list and get stocking stuffers for your friends this holiday season!

