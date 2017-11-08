Underwear Gift Sets Are the Ultimate Stocking Stuffers 

Alexis Parente
Nov 07, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

We are always in the market for new underwear, but it always feels like the most uncomfortable gift to give and receive during the holidays. Thankfully, our favorite lingerie brands have solved this conundrum by making these everyday essentials the most giftable pieces of clothing this season. 

With the clever packaging (like Hanky Panky's thong roses) and perfect sets (like Stella McCartney's days of the week) no one will be embarrassed to open up these gifts. Add these panty sets to your Christmas list and get stocking stuffers for your friends this holiday season!

Cosabella Weekender Three-Pack

Grab this kitschy 3 pack for your next weekend getaway.

$53 SHOP NOW
Morgan Lane x Alison Lou Emoji Days of the Week

Your favorite emojis are now printed on satin underwear, who can resist this set?

$298 SHOP NOW
Hanky Panky Red Roses

2-in-1! Your favorite thongs and the cutest roses!

$150 SHOP NOW
Calvin Klein Sporty Classics

Find your inner Sporty Spice with Calvin Klein’s classic cotton jersey briefs.

$50 SHOP NOW
Skin Organicy Cotton Underwear

These organic cotton briefs will blow your mind, and feel like heaven.

$95 SHOP NOW
Hanes Cotton Briefs

Sometimes nothing is better then the classics.

$8 SHOP NOW
Stella McCartney Days of the Week

Is there a chicer way to remember what day of the week it is?

$225 SHOP NOW
Baserange Nude Set

Do you feel like you are consistently searching your underwear drawer for a nude pair, then you need this set of 6 high waisted underpants in a range of nude tones.

$135 SHOP NOW
H&M Lace Thongs

A cute waistband detail for the perfect stocking stuffers.

$13 SHOP NOW
Spanx Shaper Briefs

2 pack of shaper briefs are a woman’s best friend.

$55 SHOP NOW
On Gossamer Panty Pack

The six pack you really need in your life, six mesh hip-g panties.

$75 SHOP NOW
The Laundress Intimates Watch

You have replenished your underwear drawer now use this amazing kit to keep them all clean and in great condition.

$34 SHOP NOW

