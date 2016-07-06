15 Tropical Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

Something crazy happens to me when the temperature rises above 80 degrees. My minimalist neutral tendencies fly out the window and my inner peacock emerges. On summer weekends you may find me awash in palm trees, macaws, and tropical blooms, or exotic colorful patterns such as Ikat and paisley. It’s almost like a primal urge.

It helps that I switch my base color from black to white for this brief interlude. A plain white linen tee balances the exuberance of a splashy printed skirt or pants. White jeans play beautifully with an Ikat-print top or a leafy-floral crewneck. If I’m feeling just mildly celebratory, a printed sandal or statement bag will do the trick.

And nothing beats the simple pleasure of slipping into a pretty printed sundress in the late afternoon in anticipation of sipping an umbrella drink among friends—these moments made all the sweeter by how quickly we know they will pass.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Gucci Bag

Gucci available at neimanmarcus.com $2,700 SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

French Connection Top

French Connection available at frenchconnection.com $68 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Gap Scarf

Gap available at gap.com $35 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Banana Republic Pants

Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com $98 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

J. Crew Top

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $178 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

J. Crew Dress

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $128 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

Ted Baker Bag

Ted Baker London available at asos.com $106 (originally $193) SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Alice and Olivia Dress

Alice + Olivia available at aliceandolivia.com $495 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Heidi Klein Pants

Heidi Klein available at net-a-porter.com $330 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman Shoes

Stuart Weitzman available at saksfifthavenue.com $170 (originally $425) SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Aquazzura Shoes

Aquazzura available at saksfifthavenue.com $350 (originally $875) SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Erdem Dress

Erdem available at net-a-porter.com $1,040 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana Skirt

Dolce & Gabbana available at net-a-porter.com $945 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Stella Jean Dress

Stella Jean available at matchesfashion.com $447 (originally $639) SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Madewell Scarf

Madewell available at madewell.com $40 (originally $50) SHOP NOW

