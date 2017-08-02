Elevated Tracksuits You'll Actually Want to Wear in 2017

NCP/Star Max/GC Images
Alexis Parente
Aug 01, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

We all know tracksuits are back and better then ever. With all these new shapes, tracksuits are the perfect look for all your upcoming events—and not just nights at the gym.

To jazz up the lewk, try a cashmere crew-neck set or a sexyy cropped pullover. You can dress up the style with a pair of stilettos or go for the full athleisure look with some classic sneakers. We can't wait to see how you make the tracksuit—in the words of Rihanna—work work work.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers

Shop some our favorite options, below!

1 of 7 Courtesy

Calvin Klein

Shop the look: Calvin Klein jacket, $170; topshop.com. Tory Sport pants, $170; topshop.com

2 of 7 Courtesy

See By Chloe

Shop the look: See By Chloe jacket, $250; net-a-porter.com. See By Chloe pants, $265; net-a-porter.com.

3 of 7 Courtesy

P.E. Nation

Shop the look: P.E. Nation jacket, $150; net-a-porter.com. P.E. Nation pants, $130; net-a-porter.com.

4 of 7 Courtesy

Olivia Von Halle 

Shop the look: Olivia Von Halle Silk and Cashmere Tracksuit, $1,425; mytheresa.com.

5 of 7 Courtesy

Tory Sport

Shop the look: Tory Sport jacket, $275; torysport.com. Tory Sport pants, $165; torysport.com

6 of 7 Courtesy

LNDR

Shop the look: LNDR jacket, $218; farfetch.com for similar style. P.E. Nation pants, $130; matchesfashion.com.

7 of 7 Courtesy

Stella Sport

Shop the look: Stella Sport jacket, $75; stellamccartney.com. Stella Sport pants, $75; stellamccartney.com

