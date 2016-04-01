The One Pair of Pants You Need Right Now

It comes as no surprise that the most popular pair of pants in America isn't even classified as pants at all. According to a report by Slice Intelligence, legging sales have surpassed denim. It's probably because comfort has increasingly become a priority, and comfort looks like anything with plenty of stretch. But allow us to offer an alternative that's equally (if not more) comfortable and, more importantly, that you can wear with just about any top and not feel entirely exposed: the track pant.

Athleisure is partly responsible, as is the '90s comeback (remember TLC's penchant for shiny, baggy styles or Sporty Spice's uniform?). But the latest take on the sporty piece is a touch more sophisticated with slightly slimmer silhouettes that look tailored, but are every bit as relaxed as sweats. And the new way to wear them is a touch more sophisticated as well (sadly, that means no baby tees or sports bras). Style them with a button-down shirt and sleeveless knit, a la Olivia Palermo, or with a graphic tee tucked into a high-waist pair. From ones that boast zipper detailing to old-school Adidas, shop seven track pants that will take the place of your leggings.