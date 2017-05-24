The One Dress Trend Everyone Needs to Try This Summer

Being stylistically minimalistic at heart, very few elaborate prints make me think twice of changing things up. But when done right, maximalism can be uber exquisite. Certain brands, such as Attico get it right, with florals that aren’t too matronly, pleasantly unexpected color combinations, and a myriad of layers. Their pieces are swoon-worthy and I love the trend they've started this summer: frilly and feminine tea dresses.

During my totally adult decision-making process between rent and a single tea dress, I decided to see if there was a cheaper alternative. Turns out, there are quite a few! Keep on reading for the best options from the high-end to a fantastic Zara option under $100. Yay!