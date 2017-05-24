The One Dress Trend Everyone Needs to Try This Summer

Courtesy (3)
Steffi Lee
May 24, 2017 @ 5:30 pm

Being stylistically minimalistic at heart, very few elaborate prints make me think twice of changing things up. But when done right, maximalism can be uber exquisite. Certain brands, such as Attico get it right, with florals that aren’t too matronly, pleasantly unexpected color combinations, and a myriad of layers. Their pieces are swoon-worthy and I love the trend they've started this summer: frilly and feminine tea dresses. 

During my totally adult decision-making process between rent and a single tea dress, I decided to see if there was a cheaper alternative. Turns out, there are quite a few! Keep on reading for the best options from the high-end to a fantastic Zara option under $100. Yay!

1 of 8 COURTESY

Attico

Natalia dress

Attico available at Matches Fashion $963 (originally $1,376) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 COURTESY

Attico

Stevie dress

Attico available at Farfetch $650 (originally $928) SHOP NOW
3 of 8 COURTESY

Attico

Marisa dress

Attico available at Net-a-Porter $1,320 (originally $2,200) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Self Portrait

Floral Guipure midi dress

Self Portrait available at Moda Operandi $475 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

Printed flowing dress

Zara $100 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Ganni

Sanders satin dress

Ganni available at Need Supply Co. $179 (originally $255) SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

Soft ruffle midi dress

Topshop $170 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Reformation

Georgette wrap maxi dress

Reformation available at Net-a-Porter $330 SHOP NOW

