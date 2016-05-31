Get Flirty with These 9 Tassel Pieces for Summer

Summer is finally here. And with the arrival of the sunny season, we are already dreaming of long weekends at the beach and far-flung getaways to exciting destinations. But let’s face it: Realistically, we can't be on vacation for three months straight—well, not all of us!

One way to bring that carefree sensibility to your Monday-to-Friday routine is through your wardrobe. Like its cheerful counterpart pom-poms, tassels are a festive and easy way to bring the vacation to you. The exotic accoutrement lends a bohemian quality to any piece, whether it’s an embroidered linen maxi dress or a leather cross-body bag. Plus, they're super playful. With nearly every step you take, your tassels will swish and sway in delight.

When wearing a tassel-adorned piece, make sure to keep the rest of your look simple. If you’re wearing an embellished skirt, try pairing it back to a crisp white Oxford and if a tassel-accented kimono is in your future, marry it with an easy tank, boyfriend jeans, and minimal slides. Ahead, get the look with these 9 tassel pieces. Remember summer is here, so dress the part.