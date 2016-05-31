Get Flirty with These 9 Tassel Pieces for Summer

Getty
Priya Rao
May 31, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

Summer is finally here. And with the arrival of the sunny season, we are already dreaming of long weekends at the beach and far-flung getaways to exciting destinations. But let’s face it: Realistically, we can't be on vacation for three months straight—well, not all of us!

One way to bring that carefree sensibility to your Monday-to-Friday routine is through your wardrobe. Like its cheerful counterpart pom-poms, tassels are a festive and easy way to bring the vacation to you. The exotic accoutrement lends a bohemian quality to any piece, whether it’s an embroidered linen maxi dress or a leather cross-body bag. Plus, they're super playful. With nearly every step you take, your tassels will swish and sway in delight.

When wearing a tassel-adorned piece, make sure to keep the rest of your look simple. If you’re wearing an embellished skirt, try pairing it back to a crisp white Oxford and if a tassel-accented kimono is in your future, marry it with an easy tank, boyfriend jeans, and minimal slides. Ahead, get the look with these 9 tassel pieces. Remember summer is here, so dress the part. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

March 11 Dress

This embroidered linen maxi dress is the ultimate getaway look. Match it back to caramel colored leather accessories to continue the worldly vibe. 

March 11 available at net-a-porter.com $1,260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Burch Top

Throw this easy top on with white jeans and go. 

Tory Burch available at toryburch.com $195 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Dodo Bar Or Skirt

Juxtapose this embellished skirt with a crisp white Oxford and chunky sandals for city strolls. 

Dodo Bar Or available at farfetch.com $275 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Sea Tunic

This navy-and-white peasant top is sophisticated enough for a night out. 

Sea available at barneys.com $199 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Madewell Kimono

This tassel-accented kimono is perfect for evenings on the beach. Marry it with an easy tank, boyfriend jeans, and minimal slides.

Madewell available at madewell.com $100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Boden Pants

Sport these tassel-embellished tie-waist white joggers with a bikini when you’re walking to and from the beach.

Boden available at bodenusa.com $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Chloe Cross-body Bag

The colorful tassels on this smooth cross-body bag are unexpected, which makes us love it even more. 

Chloe available at neimanmarcus.com $1,290 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Sam Edelman Sandals

More is more with these charm-, pom-pom-, and tassel-adorned sandals. 

Sam Edelman available at samedelman.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Rosantica Hair Clip

Bring the exotic flair to your hair with this gorgeous clip. 

Rosantica available at net-a-porter.com $165 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!