6 Reasons Why You Should Embrace Extra-Long Sleeves

The longer the sleeve, the cooler the outfit. That’s our style philosophy this season, and we’re more than ready to back it up. First item of proof? A stamp of approval from some of fashion's most influential designers (Vetements, The Row, and Proenza Schouler, to name just a few, have all recently dabbled in the look), and enough interesting runway examples (from skinny ribbed turtlenecks to baggy hoodies to tailored blouses) to keep us inspired. 

Then, of course, there’s what’s been happening outside the shows: legions of impossibly chic street style stars spotted in dramatically stretched-out cuffs. Where the style used to feel better suited to moody high school sophomores, pieces like slim sheath dresses (likely cinched by a leather corset belt) and shrunken jackets have helped it grow up. But, no matter how sophisticated the finished ensemble, there’s also something wonderfully cozy about covered up fingertips—and perhaps that’s the best argument of all. We think you’ll agree after browsing through the six pullovers, all extra slouchy through the arms, below. 

Off-White

Note how the waist belt keeps this one’s oversized proportions in check.

Topshop

In of-the-moment blue velvet, a way to hit two major fall trends at once.

H&M

All that’s missing are patchwork skinny jeans and an apple picking date.

H&M

Particularly striking when paired with other peaches and cream shades.

Acne Studios

This plus a moto bomber and ankle boots: model off-duty perfection.

Zara

Let the cuffs show under a sweater with ever-so-slightly shorter sleeves.

