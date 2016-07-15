11 Summer-Friendly Pajama Sets That Won't Make You Sweat

Photo Illustration. Photo: Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana (Text) and Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
Jul 15, 2016 @ 12:45 pm

When we close our eyes and picture the Pinterest board version of our lives, there’s one thing it always includes: nice pajamas, especially during the summer months when our calendar is filled with weekend getaways and beach house rentals with friends. Having really cute PJs on hand feels like an essential part of our warm-weather wardrobe.

We arguably spend just as much time in our daytime clothes as we do in our pajamas when on vacation, making them an equally important part of any packing list. On a hot summer night in a house with 10+ people, you will want to make sure you can walk around the house in your pajamas without feeling self conscious or overheated. To help you look hot but feel cool after dark, we rounded up the best grown-up, super-chic sleepwear that will help you still beat the heat in style and arrive at the group breakfast table looking cute. From silky two-piece sets to floral printed combos, these sets will motivate you to ditch that oversized T-shirt once and for all. Below, 11 pajama sets to help you start living that Pinterest board life.

VIDEO: Right Now: Rihanna on Her New Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line

1 of 11 Courtesy

Floral Silk Pajama Set

Shop It: Olivia Von Halle silk camisole top and shorts, $340 (sold as a set); mytheresa.com

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Zodiac Cotton Sateen Pajama Set

Shop It: Chalmers zodiac printed top and shorts; $100 (sold as a set); nordstorm.com

3 of 11 Courtesy

Soft Cotton Floral Pajama Set

Shop It: H&M soft cotton tank and shorts, $18 (sold as a set); hm.com

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Ratti Rio Floral Cotton Pajama Set

Shop It: J.Crew lightweight cotton top and shorts, $148 (sold as a set); jcrew.com

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Floral Satin Lace-Trim Pajama Set

Shop It: Josie lace-trim cami and tap shorts, $78 (sold as a set); nordstrom.com

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Floral Contrast-Trim Silk Pajama Set

Shop It: Eberjey x Rebecca Taylor floral top and shorts, $318 (sold as a set); rebeccataylor.com

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Frill Cotton Pajama Set

Shop It: Topshop frill tank and shorts; $65 (sold as a set); topshop.com

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Multicolor Silk Pajama Set

Shop It: Morgan Lane silk pajama shirt, $328; farfetch.com. Morgan Lane silk pajama shorts, $210; farfetch.com

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Gingham Cotton Pajama Set

Shop It: Sleepy Jones cotton pajama shirt, $150; net-a-porter.com. Sleepy Jones cotton shorts, $70; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Daisy-Bedecked Pajama Set

Shop It: Madewell sleep top, $50; madewell.com. Madewell shorts, $30; madewell.com

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Satin Pajama Set 

Shop It: Gap satin cami, $30; gap.com. Gap satin tap shorts, $30; gap.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!