Every Single Kind of Dress You Need This Summer

Getty (4)
Priya Rao
May 11, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

If there is one piece of clothing that we live in all summer, it's the dress. The breezy number takes us from being a #girlboss at work to flirty and fun on an evening date and everywhere in between—but not all dresses are alike. Case in point: the on-trend off-the shoulder style that many a street style star has been sporting may not be appropriate for the office (depending on how conservative your dress code is), while the fit-and-flare number is one that will truly last from season to season. So with the bevy of styles to choose from, we broke down the 10 dress types that you need in your closet this summer, and three similar shoppable styles to get your hands on ASAP. Go on, start shopping now.

1 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Off-The-Shoulder

Whether it is a mini, a midi, or a maxi, this is the dress of the season. The ingenious silhouette allows you to subtly show skin without exposing too much. Trust, you'll be wearing this one every week.

Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: 

Tibi, $495; tibi.com. River Island, $70; riverisland.com. Zara, $50; zara.com.

3 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Strapless

The tried-and-true wedding silhouette is yet another way to bare your shoulders, but in a more traditional way. The latest iterations of this style are less dressy and more beachy—think ruffles, florals, and exotic prints.

Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy (3)

SHOP THE LOOK: 

Thakoon, $590; farfetch.com. Boohoo, $35; boohoo.com. Caroline Constas, $580; intermixonline.com.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Wrap

Popularized by designer Diane von Furstenberg, the wrap dress draws necessary attention to your smallest part—your waist—while still highlighting your neck. Go big on color and pattern with this classic shape.

Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy (3)

SHOP THE LOOK: 

BCBG, $178; bcbg.com. DVF, $598; dvf.com. Zimmermann, $975; zimmermannwear.com.

Advertisement
7 of 20 Getty Images

Slip

The '90s are back, and with it the ethereal barely there slip dresses favored by stars, like Kate Moss and Courtney Love. Stick to silky fabrics that skim the body for that "I pulled this old thing out of my closet" feel.

Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: 

Nili Lotan, $550; nililotan.com. Steven Alan, $147; stevenalan.com. Mango, $250; mango.com.

Advertisement
9 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Shirtdress

Meant to resemble a traditional men's Oxford, this button-up style is at once preppy and polished. We love our shirtdresses crafted from crisp cotton poplin, but no two styles are alike. Look for details, like high-low hemlines and flouncy skirts.

Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy (3)

SHOP THE LOOK: 

Victoria, Victoria Beckham, $615; net-a-porter.com. Derek Lam 10 Crosby, $495; dereklam.com. J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com.

Advertisement
11 of 20 Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

T-shirt

Made for lazy days, the T-shirt dress will keep you cool and comfortable on too-hot days. Literally, just throw it on and go.

Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: 

Wilfred Free, $65; aritzia.com. American Eagle Outfitters, $27 (originally $35); ae.com. Abercrombie & Fitch, $27 (originally $44); abercrombie.com.

Advertisement
13 of 20 Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

Sheath

The sheath is the dress you want to wear to work. It exudes power and sophistication in one fell swoop. Invest in richer, thicker fabrics, and make sure to tailor this piece if it doesn't hug your body in all the right ways.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: 

Canvas by Lands' End, $125; landsend.com. Theory, $190; theory.com. Reiss, $345; reiss.com.

Advertisement
15 of 20 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Fit-and-Flare

Perhaps the most feminine style, the fit-and-flare dress highlights your torso, while grazing over your bottom half. It's super easy to wear, but looks totally put together. 

Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: 

Ted Baker London, $295; tedbaker.com. Banana Republic, $178; bananarepublic.gap.com. Gap, $70; gap.com.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Midi

Hitting at about the mid calf, the midi is the dress version of culottes. You show a hint of skin, but not an excessive amount—perfect for the workplace. 

Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: 

& Other Stories, $95; stories.com. Topshop, $160; topshop.com. COS, $125; cosstores.com.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Maxi

This ankle-grazing style is perfect for far-flung destinations (perhaps, a beach wedding is in your future?), but still has city appeal when worn with a killer pair of heels. 

Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy (3)

Shop the look: 

Whistles, $280; whistles.com. Tory Burch, $550; toryburch.com. Issa London, $1006; issalondon.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!