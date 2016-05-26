15 Fun Pieces You Can Wear to Celebrate Summer Now

Courtesy
Cindy Weber-Cleary
May 26, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

Hooray! It’s finally here! Memorial Day unofficially kicks off summer and conjures up so many happy childhood memories: watching parades, running through sprinklers, hearing the approaching jingle of an ice cream truck, setting up a lemonade stand, capturing fireflies, riding boogie boards, slurping watermelon, building sandcastles, toasting marshmallows over a campfire, and more.

For more of Cindy's age-wise style advice, visit Apprécier.com.

And, then, there are the adult summer pleasures: lying in a hammock, going sailing, traveling abroad, aimlessly, stopping by farm stands, sipping cocktails on the deck, perusing yard sales and flea markets, dining al fresco, reading silly novels under a beach umbrella, going to outdoor concerts, tending to a garden, attending all kinds of reunions, driving with the top down. Ahhh…

While the grown-up activities are certainly fun, there is no better time to tap your inner child by wearing something whimsical. How about a skirt covered with pink flamingos, a handbag that looks like a picnic basket, lemon-drop earrings or sandals decorated with colorful pompoms and charms? Starting now, you have 15 weekends to enjoy before Labor Day. So here are 15 finds to put a smile on your face and get your summer started.

1 of 15

J. Crew Skirt 

$138; jcrew.com

2 of 15

Soludos Shoes 

$75; soludos.com

3 of 15

ÊTRE CÉCILE T-Shirt 

$130; mytheresa.com

4 of 15

Tory Burch Pants 

$250; toryburch.com

5 of 15

DOLCE & GABBANA Earrings 

$595; net-a-porter.com

6 of 15

MARY KATRANTZOU Clutch

$350 (originally $500); matchesfashion.com

7 of 15

MABU BY MARIA BK Sandals 

$185; net-a-porter.com

8 of 15

MES DEMOISELLES Dress

$188; matchesfashion.com

9 of 15

Sophia Webster Sandals 

$263 (originally $375); saksfifthavenue.com

10 of 15

Gap Tee

$21 (originally $27); gap.com

11 of 15

EUGENIA KIM Hat

$455; net-a-porter.com

12 of 15

ANYA HINDMARCH Tote

$479 (originally $795); barneys.com

13 of 15

VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Top 

$365; net-a-porter.com

14 of 15 Courtesy

Frances Valentine Bag 

$228) (originally $325); bloomingdales.com

15 of 15 Courtesy

J. Crew Sandals 

$278; jcrew.com

