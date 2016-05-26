15 Fun Pieces You Can Wear to Celebrate Summer Now

Hooray! It’s finally here! Memorial Day unofficially kicks off summer and conjures up so many happy childhood memories: watching parades, running through sprinklers, hearing the approaching jingle of an ice cream truck, setting up a lemonade stand, capturing fireflies, riding boogie boards, slurping watermelon, building sandcastles, toasting marshmallows over a campfire, and more.

And, then, there are the adult summer pleasures: lying in a hammock, going sailing, traveling abroad, aimlessly, stopping by farm stands, sipping cocktails on the deck, perusing yard sales and flea markets, dining al fresco, reading silly novels under a beach umbrella, going to outdoor concerts, tending to a garden, attending all kinds of reunions, driving with the top down. Ahhh…

While the grown-up activities are certainly fun, there is no better time to tap your inner child by wearing something whimsical. How about a skirt covered with pink flamingos, a handbag that looks like a picnic basket, lemon-drop earrings or sandals decorated with colorful pompoms and charms? Starting now, you have 15 weekends to enjoy before Labor Day. So here are 15 finds to put a smile on your face and get your summer started.