Chic Blazers Under $250 That Are All But Guaranteed to Impress Your Boss

Alamy
Brooke Ely Danielson
Apr 21, 2017 @ 11:00 am

Ugh, it's super early in the morning and all you can think about is that strong cup of coffee brewing in your kitchen, and the last thing you want to think about is "what am I going to wear to work today?" First things first, drink your coffee. Second, get up out of bed and take a deep breath because it's all going to be OK, we promise. The less you think about it the more natural your look will come (hopefully). 

VIDEO: 12 Perfect Outfit Ideas for Spring

Think back on more classic fashion looks throughout time. Perhaps you want to channel your inner Annie Hall and sport a blazer to the office. This fashion staple has been a must for decades and can be worn so many chic ways. Try your blazer over a knit dress, summer skirt and sweater or a fun floral sundress with flats. With this in mind, we found 7 chic blazers, each under $250.

1 of 7

Try this with a cream sweater and slacks

Theory $240 (originally $535) SHOP NOW
2 of 7

Gingham prep perfect for a meeting

J. Crew $188 SHOP NOW
3 of 7

Go ahead, pop in color 

Zara $129 SHOP NOW
4 of 7

go graphic and boxy

COS $100 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
5 of 7

A ruffle jacket fit for the boardroom 

H&M $99 SHOP NOW
6 of 7

A nod to the 70's in paisley 

Banana Republic $125 (originally $178) SHOP NOW
7 of 7

The floral summer blazer everyone should have

Topshop $85 SHOP NOW

