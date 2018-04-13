9 Spring Jumpsuits that Have Us Stashing Our Dresses

Getty Images
Caroline Vazzana (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Apr 13, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

With the arrival of spring comes a slew of formal occasions, from baby showers to graduation parties and, even, weddings. Rather than looking through or closets or shopping for a new dress, we're excited to try something new. Enter: the jumpsuit.

Not only do these one-piece wonders make getting dressed super simple (they are instant outfit-makers for a reason) jumpsuits are also extremely comfortable, making dancing the night away at our best friend's wedding completely doable. From wide-leg options to those adorned with ruffles, find 9 jumpsuits to buy this season below. Just style with a lace-up heel and a statement earring and you're good to go.

PATTERNED JUMPSUIT

An easy, breezy option for all of spring's events from picnics in the park to your best friend's bridal brunch.

H&M $50 SHOP NOW
LACE AND CREPE JUMPSUIT

Feminine frills and lace is the subtly sexy choice for your next night out.

Self Portrait $360 SHOP NOW
BANDEAU RUFFLE JUMPSUIT

Structured yet sweet, this bright white option will be your go-to for parties all season long.

Topshop $110 SHOP NOW
PINAFORE BUTTON DOWN JUMPSUIT

This vintage inspired number is perfect for making the graduation party rounds this spring.

Sea $445 SHOP NOW
PLEAT-DETAIL SATIN JUMPSUIT

Who doesn't love a one and done outfit that feels like your favorite silk pajamas?

Reiss $495 SHOP NOW
STRIPED HALTER JUMPSUIT

This halter jumpsuit with a nipped in waist will show off your curves in all the right ways.

J. Crew $148 SHOP NOW
DRAPEY DENIM JUMPSUIT

Puffed sleeves, keyhole detailing and all in lightweight denim? Doesn’t get much cuter than that.

La Vie $350 SHOP NOW
PALAZZO PANT JUMPSUIT

This versatile one-piece looks elegant enough for cocktails when paired with heels or can be worn under a blazer for work.

Boden $210 SHOP NOW
EYELET JUMPSUIT

Trade in your white eyelet dress for a jumpsuit this season for a modern take on the classic warm weather fabric.

Leith $89 SHOP NOW

