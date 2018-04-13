9 Spring Jumpsuits that Have Us Stashing Our Dresses

With the arrival of spring comes a slew of formal occasions, from baby showers to graduation parties and, even, weddings. Rather than looking through or closets or shopping for a new dress, we're excited to try something new. Enter: the jumpsuit.

Not only do these one-piece wonders make getting dressed super simple (they are instant outfit-makers for a reason) jumpsuits are also extremely comfortable, making dancing the night away at our best friend's wedding completely doable. From wide-leg options to those adorned with ruffles, find 9 jumpsuits to buy this season below. Just style with a lace-up heel and a statement earring and you're good to go.

