10 Cardigans To Buy For Spring Because, Let's Face It, Our Offices Are All Over Air Conditioned

Kristina Rutkowski (Market) and Priya Rao (Text)
May 07, 2018 @ 12:15 pm

It's spring, but the unpredictable weather often leaves us confused about what to wear. While we may be wanting to bust out our latest slip dress, it's often too cold, and yet we don't want to throw on last season's wooly layers. Enter: the lightweight cardigan. Usually crafted from cotton and silk, these seasonally appropriate sweaters ensure you're warm enough without overheating. And with fans like Amal Clooney and Emily Ratajkowski, they are totally chic, too. Ahead, 10 spring-ready cardigans to shop now.

1 of 10 Courtesy

CASHMERE CREW NECK CARDIGAN

A lightweight cardi in soft cashmere comes in handy on those unseasonably chilly days.

Everlane $130 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

BOYFRIEND CARDIGAN

Try this borrowed from the boys style for a relaxed weekend look.

Banana Republic $78 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

RIBBED CARDIGAN

Check out this stunner featuring two of our favorite details: ribs AND ruffles.

La Vie $250 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

FINE-KNIT OPEN CARDIGAN

The perfect go-to for chilly days in the office when the AC is blasting.

H&M $18 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

LIGHT RIBBED HALF SLEEVE CARDIGAN

Wear solo with your favorite spring skirt for a cute new work outfit idea.

Uniqlo $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

OVERSIZED V-NECK CARDIGAN

Wear this cardigan with off-white denim and cognac accessories for a cool-girl feel.

See by Chloe $375 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

CROPPED CREW CARDIGAN

Inject some color into your wardrobe with this bold yellow cardi in a cute cropped fit.

Boden $75 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

ASYMMETRICAL DETAIL CARDIGAN

Try a dressed up cardigan for your next date night look.

Jacquemus $480 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

PERFECT COTTON CREW NECK CARDIGAN

This ballet pink option is positively dreamy.

J. Crew $65 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

3/4 SLEEVE CARDIGAN

The perfect arm length for spring - no scrunching necessary.

Lands' End $50 SHOP NOW

