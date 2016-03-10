7 Skirts We Want to Get Wrapped Up in—Literally

While wonderfully demure midi skirts and '70s-inspired minis will always have a place in our hearts, we're all about the wrap skirt for spring. Think of it as a pencil skirt, but with a playful—and completely wearable—twist, thanks to the cool asymmetric hemline that the wrap-style silhouette creates. And clearly, the the wrap skirt is rapidly gaining momentum, if the street-style set has any say on the subject.

Case in point: Alexa Chung who hit the fall/winter 2016 shows during Fashion Month in a sophisticated navy wrap-style piece that she gave a preppy spin with a ruffled blue button-down and a gray sweater (draped over her shoulders). And because she's Alexa Chung, she gave her look an offbeat edge with a novelty clutch and patent zip-up boots.

Take a cue from Chung's style playbook and start shopping for wrap skirts this spring—we found seven of them to get you started. From pretty scalloped edges to one lined in stripes, shop our favorites, below.

