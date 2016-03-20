7 Pretty Pieces that Have Us Swooning for Ruffles this Spring

Getty Images
Alexis Parente
Mar 20, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

Get ready to channel your inner Jane Austen romantic, the spring collections were rife with ruffles. The detail swept the runways, including at (from left) J.W. Anderson, Peter Pilotto, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Michael Kors Collection, trimming hemlines, tiers, and sleeves with its frills. It's the perfect way to sweeten up any look. For a night out, slip on an off-the-shoulder ruffled dress or style a girly top with a pair of fresh white skinnies. Too sweet for your taste? Modernize the flounce with menswear elements, like with tailored trousers and brogues, or topped with a sharp blazer. Consider this the cherry-on-top of your spring wardrobe: play with the pretty trend with seven of our favorite ruffled pieces, below. 

RELATED: 7 Skirts We Want to Get Wrapped Up In

1 of 7 Courtesy

Wrap Dress

Bright red ruffles are here to make a statement in the form of an A-line wrap dress—a great way to spice up a look for your next party.

Trademark, $458; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

One-Piece

Take your ruffles to the beach with this super flattering one-piece.

Lisa Marie Fernandez, $430; net-a-porter.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Peekaboo Shoulder Top

Cut-outs and fun ruffles lend edge (and interest) to an otherwise classic top. Amp up the cool-girl vibe by styling it with distressed denim.  

Topshop, $65; topshop.com

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Modern Ruffles

Not into the girly thing? This sleek top boasts a cleaner, more architectural ruffle.  

Dagmar, $148; farfetch.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Off-the-Shoulder Dress

Bare your shoulders in this darling mini. 

Zac Zac Posen, $525; scoopnyc.com

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Asymmetric Skirt

Channel your inner salsa dancer with this asymmetric ruffled midi skirt.

Marques’ Almeida, $580; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Ruffled Hem

Embrace the cropped kick-flare trend with these ruffle-trimmed trousers.

Gucci, $1,100; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!