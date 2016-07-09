11 Pairs of Shorts to Wear Instead of Denim Cut-Offs

We love denim cut-offs. Everyone loves denim cut-offs. They're easy, they're versatile, and they work for nearly every summer occasion (you know, outside of the office, weddings, and other dressy affairs). And while you can dress up a pair of frayed denim shorts, like with a crisp button-down or a pretty off-the-shoulder poplin top, there are times when we just want to up the sophistication. Unfortunately, that doesn't include denim shorts. For a more elevated take on your off-duty summer uniform, we found 11 alternatives to denim, with shorts cut from breezy white lace, soft linens, and embroidered cotton. They're polished and incredibly comfortable—the best of both worlds. Finish the rest of your summer with our favorite finds that will have you saying bye to your blues.