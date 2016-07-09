11 Pairs of Shorts to Wear Instead of Denim Cut-Offs

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty
Caroline Vazzana
Jul 09, 2016 @ 10:45 am

We love denim cut-offs. Everyone loves denim cut-offs. They're easy, they're versatile, and they work for nearly every summer occasion (you know, outside of the office, weddings, and other dressy affairs). And while you can dress up a pair of frayed denim shorts, like with a crisp button-down or a pretty off-the-shoulder poplin top, there are times when we just want to up the sophistication. Unfortunately, that doesn't include denim shorts. For a more elevated take on your off-duty summer uniform, we found 11 alternatives to denim, with shorts cut from breezy white lace, soft linens, and embroidered cotton. They're polished and incredibly comfortable—the best of both worlds. Finish the rest of your summer with our favorite finds that will have you saying bye to your blues.

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

Valentino

Pair these lace shorts with a neutral block-heel sandal for weekend brunch.

Valentino available at farfetch.com $1,176 (originally $1,960) SHOP NOW
2 of 11 Courtesy

River Island

Pack these embroidered shorts for your next tropical getaway. 

River Island available at riverisland.com $90 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Chloe

These silk drawstring shorts are ultra comfortable. 

Chloe available at farfetch.com $1,004 SHOP NOW
4 of 11 Courtesy

Vivienne Westwood

We adore the paperbag waist detail and the polka dot print. 

Vivienne Westwood available at net-a-porter.com $174 (originally $580) SHOP NOW
5 of 11 Courtesy

Zara

These belted shorts help accentuate your waist.

Zara available at zara.com $40 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
6 of 11 Courtesy

Alice & Olivia

Add a luxe touch to any look with these embroidered shorts. 

Alice + Olivia available at net-a-porter.com $370 SHOP NOW
7 of 11 Courtesy

Mango

Give your look a nautical-inspired spin with these high-waist striped shorts.

Mango available at mango.com $25 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
8 of 11 Courtesy

H&M

Tied with a bow, this style is super sweet and feminine. 

H&M available at hm.com $25 SHOP NOW
9 of 11 Courtesy

Lands' End

Finish your look with a pair of classic stripes.

Lands' End available at landsend.com $39 (originally $65) SHOP NOW
10 of 11 Courtesy

J. Crew

Add a pop of color to your look with this bright red short. 

J. Crew available at jcrew.com $30 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
11 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

These pom-pom shorts are giving us some serious boho vibes. 

Topshop available at topshop.com $60 SHOP NOW

