7 Rompers to Wear Before Summer Ends

As editors of a fashion magazine, we know a thing or two about the temptation to start preparing for fall as soon as the Fourth of July ends. Rather than celebrating the season we’ve waited for all year while it’s happening, we’re ready to trade out our crop tops and breezy dresses for ankle boots and knits in the midst of the August sunshine. While we may not be able to slow the tides of back-to-school shopping and the usual fall fashion frenzy, we can still dress like we know it’s summer. Enter: the one-and-done hero of the season, the romper.

As the leggy littler sister of the jumpsuit, the romper (also known as a playsuit) really hits its stride in the summer—wear it on a date with block-heel sandals and a clutch or over your swimsuit for a day at the beach—and will inevitably be pushed to the back of your closet come fall.

As we bask in summer’s sunset stages, let’s vow to put some serious mileage on our most seasonal pieces. Since it gets entirely too complicated when you try to image ways you could layer a romper in colder months (over tights? with a bodysuit?) these one-pieces are at the top of our wear-before-it-expires list. Ahead, shop our 7 favorite rompers to wear before it’s too late.