10 Chic and Comfy Robes You'll Actually Want to Live In

Alexis Parente
Sep 14, 2017 @ 9:00 pm

Robes are one of those pieces of clothing that once you find that special one, there's no way you're letting go of it.

Below, we've rounded up 10 robes so comfy, we could very well spend the rest of our lives in them (if that mean’t staying on the couch all day, everyday). These robes are perfect for couch time, post shower, or when you're getting ready—no matter what situation, you won’t want to part from them.

Yolke

$390 SHOP NOW
Hanro

$195 SHOP NOW
Journelle

$184 SHOP NOW
Topshop

$58 SHOP NOW
LL Bean

$79 SHOP NOW
Maison Du soir

$130 SHOP NOW
Missoni

$296 SHOP NOW
Sleepy Jones

$167 (originally $238) SHOP NOW
Olivia Von Halle

$858 SHOP NOW
Morgan Lane

$298 SHOP NOW

