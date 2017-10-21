9 Best Puffer Coats to Buy This Winter

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Oct 21, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

Yes, it's true. The sleeper hit of winter outerwear this season is the puffer coat. Why? Because it's basically a sleeping bag that you can commute in. Winter is coming, we want to be warm, so why fight it? Besides, here's a moment when fashion trends are in our favor—like how the street style set is giving us new ideas on how to style and dress up the jacket for every day, without frump—so it's time to capitalize. To that end, we winnowed down all the choices to our nine favorite puffers, below. 

Shop our favorites below. 

1 of 9 Courtesy

MANGO

Go for a pop of color like this rich cobalt, to warm up the gloomiest of winter days. 

Mango $130 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

ARITZIA

The perfect oversized puffer in baby pink will have you feeling straight out of a '90s music video. 

Aritzia $250 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

HERNO

Try a cropped style for a modern take on the winter staple that pairs perfectly with jeans and an oversized knit. 

Herno $950 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy  

Hoodlamb

A puffer that cinches in at the waist? Who knew a coat like this could actually be flattering!?

available at us.hoodlamb.com $339 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

VINCE CAMUTO

A sleek metallic finish will feel fresh this winter and looks cute on your way to the gym or dressed up for date night. 

Vince Camuto $288 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

A cool camel in a modern cut is super chic when paired with a full monochrome look. 

H&M $60 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

P.E NATION

This sporty option goes from street to slope effortlessly. 

P.E. Nation $332 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

UNIQLO

This thin and lightweight option easily folds up into a compact carrying pouch, ideal for travel. 

Uniqlo $80 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

COLUMBIA

Use a lightweight shell as a layer underneath your oversized menswear style coat for extra warmth. 

Columbia $90 SHOP NOW

