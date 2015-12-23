9 Printed Coats to Brighten a Dreary Winter Day

Vanni Bassetti
Caroline Vazzana
Dec 23, 2015 @ 8:30 am

As we continue to face the changing temperatures, it is often hard to pull yourself out of bed, let alone look stylish in the cold. But on those mornings, our best solution is a printed coat. When thrown on top of a mostly layered ensemble, a fun topper is sure to brighten your day. From bold check pieces to floral beauties, below are nine coats that will instantly boost your mood.

RELATED: 9 Ski Lodge-Chic Sweaters to Wear Beyond the Slopes

1 of 9 Courtesy

Max Mara Studio 

This floral coat looks incredibly chic when paired with trousers and pointy pumps. 

$675; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Shrimps 

Between the crochet detailing and faux fur collar, this jacket is the ultimate attention grabber. 

$1,850; net-a-porter.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Zara

Throw this wool wonder over a chunky sweater and boyfriend jeans for a laid back weekend look.

$169; zara.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

This patterned coat is an elevated take on your traditional black topper.  

$149; hm.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Chic Wish 

Shades of powder blue, white, and gray offer a sweet take on plaid. 

$101 (originally $119); chicwish.com 

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Mango   

When heading to the office, pair this spotted topper with a ladylike midi skirt and classic pumps. 

$100 (originally $130); mango.com 

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

House of Holland 

Bright pink gingham gives you something to smile about. 

$882; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Topshop 

This black trim on this checked coat offers an edgy take on a preppy pattern. 

$370; topshop.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Warehouse 

Instead of a classic stripe, play with a chevron printed coat.

$214; warehouse.andotherbrands.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!